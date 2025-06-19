FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after rescuing a dog spotted struggling to swim in a Fort Lauderdale canal, the animal’s rescuers are hoping to track down his owner.

Geraldine Campbell, a good Samaritan who helped the dog, spotted the 1-year-old male just barely keeping its head above water in a canal off Seabreeze Boulevard, late Sunday night.

“I didn’t know it was a dog, I was just like, ‘What are they all looking at?’ And then I see a head, and then I’m like, ‘What are we looking at?'” she said. “And then we realized it was a dog at some point, because we could see him a little bit closer, and clearly, he’s not supposed to be in the water, and he was looking to get out.”

Rescuers who helped the dog get out of the water said they believe the animal ended up in the water after jumping out of his owner’s boat.

“We don’t know how long he had been there. I don’t know if it was just a few minutes,” said Campbell.

The dog, a beagle mix, was found wearing a leash and collar and understands some basic commands.

Rescuers said, rather than putting him up for adoption, they’re hoping to find his owner.

“We would love to reunite him with his owner. He’s clearly very well-trained, behaved, such a gentleman, pretty much follows commands,” said Campbell. “He’ll wait to go outside to do his business, so clearly he’s been looked after well, and we hope we can reunite them as soon as possible.”

Good Karma Pet Rescue is asking anyone with information on the dog’s owner to reach out to them at 954-654-5266.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.