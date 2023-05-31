FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten Shih Tzus are eagerly waiting to find their fur-ever homes after their owner was unable to continue taking care of them.

Police discovered the Shih Tzus, ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years, after receiving a complaint from the dogs’ owner’s homeowner’s association. The association had a two-pet rule, and as a result, the elderly owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs, stating that he was unable to continue caring for them.

An officer noted that the dogs appeared to be well cared for, loved, and had food and water.

After a thorough examination by doctors at the Humane Society of Broward County, it was revealed that all the dogs suffered from severe skin infections. Some of them also exhibited dry eyes, a condition caused by insufficient tear production, leading to dryness.

To address their health conditions, the dogs will require daily medication, potentially for the rest of their lives.

The Humane Society of Broward County’s primary aim is to find caring homes for these dogs within the local community.

Individuals interested in adopting one of these dogs must complete a pre-adoption application on the Humane Society of Broward County website before visiting the shelter.

The shelter plans to make the dogs available for adoption starting Friday.

