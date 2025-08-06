FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stranded German Shepherd is now being reunited with original owners.

The German Shepherd named Bella was rescued from a canal by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Tuesday morning.

Now Bella has been reunited with her original owners after five years of not being with the family.

The family had originally adopted Bella back in 2018 , their house burning down shortly, forcing them to live out of a hotel.

The family of six says they gave Bella away to a friend as a result, and attempted to get her back before moving to Central Florida but the friend had given her away as well and had no luck tracking her down.

Until yesterday when they received a call from Fort Lauderdale Police informing them that Bella had been rescued by firefighters after falling into a canal.

Officials tracking the family down using the dog’s chip.

The mother, Lisa Nicholson, says she immediately broke down after receiving the call, due to the fact that one of her daughters had revealed to her that she had a dream about their long-lost Bella just two days prior.

“We love our dog and we are just happy that she is coming home today,” said Nicholson. “Only god can do that and I believe it was a god miracle because it started with a dream and the dream came true two days later.”

The family says they plan on taking her around Fort Lauderdale and Lauderdale Lakes to visit friends and family, and then bringing her home to Central Florida where they plan on giving her all the love and care she has been missing out on.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.