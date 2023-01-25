SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have brought a woman out of a vehicle that went into a canal in Sunrise and are working on pulling a second victim from the water.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said they saw two people trying to get out of the vehicle. They were seen on the surface of the water before they went under.

Rescue divers were seen entering the water and pulling the woman from the water.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews treated the woman in the back of a rescue truck before transporting her to Florida Medical Center in unknown condition.

Divers are going under in 20-minute intervals as they continue efforts to find the male victim.

