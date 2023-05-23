DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to an area in Davie after reports of a submerged car near a business center.

Officials said Davie Fire Rescue arrived at New Town Commerce Center, located near Southwest 47th Avenue, where they found one person outside of the submerged vehicle, Tuesday.

Fire rescue divers are now actively working on searching for the car and a possible second person inside the water.

