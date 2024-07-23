FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving two vehicles in Fort Lauderdale prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 1141 NW 3rd Ave., Tuesday afternoon.

During the crash, a fire hydrant was hit, which caused flooding on several blocks.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the two cars were damaged.

Paramedics treated two people at the scene who had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Tow trucks arrived at the scene to remove the vehicles.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.