Rescue crews respond to plane crash in Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Emergency crews have responded to a plane crash in the Florida Everglades.

Multiple agencies including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were called to the scene just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a small aircraft down in the Everglades in area of Pines Blvd and US27. pic.twitter.com/ek9FCNQlsS — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 5, 2019

Officials say the aircraft came down near U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard with two people on board.

Their conditions are unclear.

