POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to help a group of divers after an accident.

The incident happened off Pompano Beach, Friday morning.

One man who was injured was escorted to a rescue truck to be checked out.

The group he was with, were taken back to shore by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.

It’s still unclear how the diver was injured.

