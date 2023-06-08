FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown as police responded to reports of a student brandishing a firearm in the presence of another student.

The incident occurred Thursday morning just before 7:15 a.m. at Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th Street, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

While officers initiated a thorough search of the school, they gathered information that suggested the student in question had already left the school.

After expanding their search, the suspect was located just before 10 a.m. in the 700 block of NW 10th Avenue. The suspect was safely taken into custody.

As a precautionary measure, both Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary were immediately placed on lockdown, ensuring the safety and security of students and staff. Once the suspect was apprehended, authorities downgraded the lockdown status to “code secure” and lifted the lockdown.

Authorities have not released any additional details. The motive behind the incident, as well as the identities of those involved, are yet to be disclosed.

