FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown as police responded to reports of a student brandishing a firearm in the presence of another student.

The incident occurred Thursday morning just before 7:15 a.m. at Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th Street, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

While officers initiated a thorough search of the school, they gathered information that suggested the student in question had already left the school.

After expanding their search, the suspect, a 17-year-old male student, was located just before 10 a.m. in the 700 block of NW 10th Avenue. He was safely detained.

As a precautionary measure, both Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary were immediately placed on lockdown, ensuring the safety and security of students and staff. Once the suspect was apprehended, authorities downgraded the lockdown status to “code secure” and lifted the lockdown.

According to police, the student who allegedly showed the other student the firearm, did not have the weapon on him after he was detained.

A weapon has not been located.

The student is cooperating with police as the investigation continues. At this time, they have not been arrested or charged with a crime.

