PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are responding to reports of gunfire triggering a search for a suspect vehicle that fled the scene.

The reported shooting occurred at 11801 Pembroke Road.

Authorities located two victims, who are currently receiving treatment from Fire Rescue personnel.

UPDATE: Officers are searching for a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area. Two victims were located & are being treated by Fire-Rescue.



Access to the area immediately surrounding the community clubhouse will be limited while we conduct our investigation. https://t.co/ojeUv8A6vV — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 5, 2023

During the ongoing investigation, access to the vicinity surrounding the community clubhouse will be restricted.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.