Report: Woman shot with rubber bullet during protest considering lawsuit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was badly injured during a protest in Fort Lauderdale may be preparing to take legal action, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reported on Sunday that LaToya Ratlieff has hired attorneys, and they are considering legal action, including filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Fort Lauderdale, and its police department.

Ratlieff said she was peacefully protesting last Sunday in Downtown Fort Lauderdale when an officer shot her in the face with a foam rubber bullet.

She said the impact fractured her eye socket.

Police said an internal investigation into the incident is currently underway.

