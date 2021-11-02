PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School became an assault victim in the classroom, leading authorities to take a student into custody, according to a report.

Monday morning’s attack did not result in injury for longtime MSD teacher Sharon Cutler, but the incident nevertheless caused a scare.

According to a report posted in the TAPinto Coral Springs web page, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Parkland campus after Cutler, 59, was “attacked by a freshman girl in her class.”

The report further states that “during the attack, the girl put Cutler in a headlock,” and another student tried to help but was also assaulted by the offending student.

Once help came, the report continues, the student “was escorted out of the school in handcuffs by at least two Broward Sheriff’s deputies.”

The TAPinto article cited a Facebook posting by Cutler, who wrote, “I’m okay (physically). Tough day today. I am home resting. #bekind #bekindtooneanother”

Cutler, a longtime teacher at MSD, “specializes in teaching finance-related classes,” according to the article.

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools issued a statement on the matter that reads in part, “The school resource officer, security team and staff immediately responded to the incident involving a student and teacher. No serious injuries were reported. The student responsible will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences.”

The incident comes during an emotional month for the MSD community.

Two weeks ago, Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people on the campus, most of them his schoolmates, on Feb. 14, 2018.

A jury will decide whether he is executed for one of the deadliest school shootings in the nation’s history.

In a message to parents, MSD Principal Michelle Kefford said the student “will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences.”

