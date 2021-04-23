Report: BSO deputies told not to enforce Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law unless necessary

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has reportedly pushed back when it comes to Florida’s new “anti-riot” law.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, deputies are being told not to enforce the law unless it is absolutely necessary. If it is necessary, they must run it up the chain of command first.

The new law, signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, increases the penalties in connection with protests. People accused of participating in a riot could face 15 years in prison.

The law has been a source of controversy, as some insist it violates people’s First Amendment rights to demonstrate peacefully.

