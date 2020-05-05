Report: $16.5M deal to prevent oil drilling in Everglades finalized

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A multimillion-dollar deal to prevent oil drilling in the Florida Everglades has reportedly been finalized, according to a news report.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the deal, estimated at around $16.56 million, was initially reached in January after the state bought out 20,000 acres of land that was slated for oil production.

The land purchase was made in agreement with the family who owned the land and received the go-ahead to build an exploratory well in West Broward.

The South Florida Water Management District, which is the agency that manages much of the Everglades, will oversee the property.

