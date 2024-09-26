HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood man has been arrested and charged in connection with two attempted arsons targeting a local restaurant.

Hollywood police arrested 58-year-old Chiu Lee Moy at his home on Johnson Street on Wednesday.

He faces two counts of arson and two counts related to using a destructive device.

During his court appearance on Thursday, a judge set Moy’s bond to $90,000. He was also given a pre-trial release with a level 2 GPS monitor.

The judge also ordered Moy to have no contact with the victim, he could not return to the incident location and he could not possess any accelerants.

His arrest follows two incidents involving Molotov cocktails being thrown at Broadwalk Restaurant, located in the 1400 block of North Surf Road.

According to police, the first incident occurred on June 24 around 4:45 a.m., when a suspect ignited a bottle and threw it at the restaurant.

Surveillance video captured the scene, though no structural damage occurred.

Police said that on Aug. 13, around 4:55 a.m., another Molotov cocktail was thrown at the same location, again causing no damage.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify Moy’s vehicle and make the arrest. His car was seized, pending a search warrant. No motive for the attacks has been revealed.

No injuries have been reported.



