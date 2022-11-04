FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. congresswoman from South Florida is stepping in to help keep a baby in the U.S.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., is joining efforts to stop the state from sending the 10-month-old to Haiti.

In a letter, Wilson wrote in part, “I write to urge the Florida Department of Children and Families to reconsider its decision to send U.S.-born baby ‘Angel’ to Haiti.”

Last week, the infant’s foster parents, who identified themselves as Gerald and Tamara, spoke with 7News about their ordeal.

“We are up against the government, basically,” said Gerald. “We’re David, they’re Goliath.”

The foster parents kept the child’s identity confidential because he may be taken at any moment.

The Broward County-born baby, a U.S. citizen, came to Gerald and Tamara in December of last year, when he was a few days old.

The parental rights of “Angel’s” mother were terminated, and according to court documents, his father doesn’t want him.

In August, Broward Circuit Judge Jose Izquierdo ruled he should be with his maternal grandmother in Haiti.

In her letter, Wilson wrote, “It’s unconscionable that DCF would think it’s appropriate to strip an American baby of their birthright and to send them to a nation where they have never lived.”

Haiti is a country in chaos, on the verge of collapse, where gangs are forcing hospital closures. There is a “do not travel” advisory for due to increased kidnappings, crime and civil unrest.

Moreover, Angel has a heart condition, and his grandmother lives in the mountains.

Florida State Rep. Debbie Joseph from North Miami also sent a letter to DCF asking them to take a hard look at the case.

Wilson argues sending “Angel” to a country in the midst of catastrophe will be harmful to the child.

In her letter, the congresswoman wrote, “His foster parents currently provide him with a stable environment, but if placed in Haiti, I question that the same safety can be reasonably achieved.”

“Angel” has three other siblings in South Florida who share that same grandmother. They’ve each been adopted. Izquierdo presided on one of these cases.

Gerald and Tamara have spent more than $50,000 in legal fees. It remains unclear what will happen next with “Angel’s” case.

