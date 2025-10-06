BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The remains of Steven James Mackrell, who had been missing for a decade, were found inside his submerged vehicle in a Boca Raton lake, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Sunshine State Sonar, a private search group, located Mackrell’s white 2013 Ford Fusion around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in a lake at 900 Peninsula Corporate Circle.

The company notified Boca Raton Police, who recovered the vehicle and found skeletal remains inside.

The remains were turned over to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office, which, with the help of Mackrell’s dental records provided by Fort Lauderdale Police, confirmed his identity.

Mackrell was last seen in the early morning hours of July 30, 2015, after leaving Lucky’s Tavern in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video later captured him at a Valero gas station in Pompano Beach, but he was never heard from again.

Detectives continue to investigate how Mackrell and his vehicle ended up in the lake.

Anyone with information about his disappearance or who had contact with Mackrell the night he went missing is urged to contact Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-6677 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

