Relief for Rio Vista residents as crews repair sewer pipe break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s all smiles for residents of Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood as crews completed repairs on a sewage pipe that burst three times in less than two weeks.

Residents told 7News on Wednesday they’re glad that crews were able to finish repairing Friday’s second rupture near Virginia Young Park in time for Christmas.

“My son is out here enjoying his new Christmas present, and he’s not worried about it, and we’re pretty happy,” said resident Bob Denison.

While a gust of wind might remind these neighbors of the recent sewage pipe spill that flooded the streets in just days, city officials said the issue has been resolved.

“Yeah, happy that it’s over and glad to have this part of our city upgraded,” said Denison.

Since Dec. 10, burst after burst has plagued this portion of Fort Lauderdale. Sewage flooded the streets and spewed into the Tarpon River, creating a mess — and a smell — residents couldn’t believe.

“It should never have happened. It should have all been taken care of 20 years ago, at least,” said resident Ann Tworoger.

After crews created temporary fixes for the problem overnight, their current focus is to put in a permanent solution and clean the streets.

7News cameras captured crews working around the clock on Christmas Day, pressure washing the roads, sweeping the area and trying to clean the Tarpon River.

Those who call Rio Vista home said they’re beyond thankful for the holiday sacrifice.

“We’re thinking about them a lot and really grateful for the fact that they are spending their Christmas Eve and Christmas away from their family fixing this whole thing,” said Denison, “so we’re really happy and grateful for that.”

Residents said they still have concerns about the water that’s running in the city’s canals and are hopeful the city will take steps to clean it up.

