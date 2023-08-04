FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is starting to dry out following a stormy start to the night that left some communities underwater, as floodwaters filled parking lots and caused vehicles to stall out.

From Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise to various parts of Fort Lauderdale, Thursday’s extensive flooding left residents in a state of frustration.

A woman who identified herself as Porsche tried to navigate the flooded streets as best she could.

“It’s really bad out here. I don’t even understand how it got so bad,” she said.

It was a dire turn of events for shoppers at Sawgrass Mills Mall who came back to the parking lot to find their cars and SUVs partly submerged.

Visibility was not the best, as evidenced by drivers who inadvertently took a nosedive into the flooded road.

Officials with Sunrise Fire Rescue told 7News that this happens all the time when drivers try to get around the flooded parking lot and end up in grassy areas with two feet of water.

The mall was not the only place in Broward dealing with water woes.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a neighborhood near Northwest Sixth Street and 16th Avenue.

7News cameras captured a large bumper floating in the middle of the road.

Barbara Darby, the owner of Shoe Flat Shoe Store & More, said she’s had enough of the street flooding coming through the back door of her business.

“Something has to be done in this area, because when it floods and the people come through here, it brings the water in,” she said.

Darby was not alone. Just down the street, off of Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Broward Boulevard, drivers were seen struggling to navigate the flooded area.

At least one motorist was not lucky, Cameras showed the vehicle with its flashing lights on, its owner nowhere in sight.

Rainy season doesn’t end in South Florida until mid-October.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.