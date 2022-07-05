PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect is under arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a Pembroke Pines teen.

Fifteen-year-old Achilles Lopez was killed in what police describe as an accidental shooting.

They said a relative, 24-year-old Francy Marcos, is the one who pulled the trigger.

It happened on June 11., at their home near 180th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street.

Marcos is now facing one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

