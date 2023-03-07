FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to reports of a collapsed building in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday morning.

It happened at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center that was under construction along 1151 Poinciana Drive and Florida Drive, Tuesday morning.

The overhang to one of its entrances fell.

There were no reported injuries.

What caused the collapse is not yet known.

