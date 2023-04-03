PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Registration is now open for anyone looking to tour ships that will be featured at this year’s Fleet Week at Port Everglades.

Fleet Week Port Everglades will last from April 23 to April 30. However, due to Navy security regulations, anyone looking to tour the visiting ships must register ahead of the event.

Participating ships include:

Amphibious Assault Ship

Destroyer

Expeditionary Fast Transport

Submarine (not confirmed)

Due to Navy requirements, the names of the visiting ships cannot be released.

Click here to register.

Reservations are limited to six persons per party. Larger groups can be accommodated during afternoon hours Tuesday through Friday.

The tours are free and will be conducted daily, Monday through Saturday during afternoon and evening hours.

