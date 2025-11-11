PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A registered sex offender has been arrested after police say he secretly took photos of a teenage boy inside a restroom at Broward Mall.

According to Plantation Police, the incident occurred on Oct. 22, when a juvenile reported that while he was inside a restroom stall, a man in the adjacent stall reached under the divider and took pictures of him.

Detectives investigated and identified the suspect as 46-year-old David Paul Rohrig of Fort Lauderdale.

Police said Rohrig, who is a registered sex offender, was taken into custody on Nov. 7 as he left his probation officer’s office.

He was charged with digital voyeurism and booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

