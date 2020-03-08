Regal Princess docks at Port Everglades after coronavirus virus test of 2 staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Regal Princess cruise ship pulled into a Florida port late Sunday night, after being held off Florida’s coast for hours while awaiting coronavirus test results for two crew members.

#BREAKING The Regal Princess is back! Inching closer to land, after forced to stay at sea for hours. Held from docking at @PortEverglades after two crew members were thought to have the #coronavirus. The @CDCgov later confirming their tests were negative @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kXobm6n784 — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) March 9, 2020

The Regal Princess was originally to have docked Sunday morning in Port Everglades but instead spent most of the day sailing up and down the coast. The crew members in question had transferred more than two weeks ago from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California where nearly two dozen on board have tested positive for the virus, including 19 crew members, according to Princess Cruises.

The cruise line said in a statement earlier Sunday that the crew members of the Regal Princess did not exhibit respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were well beyond the advised 14-day virus incubation period.

Christine is aboard #RegalPrincess and says they were woken up around 5am by the captain telling them they would not be docking at @PortEverglades as scheduled @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KIHcYqlT0E — Alex Browning (@Alex7News) March 8, 2020

Based on that, “these crew members should not pose any risks to the health and welfare of anyone aboard Regal Princess,” the statement added.

The Coast Guard said it delivered testing kits to the Regal Princess on Sunday morning and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “no-sail order” for the ship. Test results can take up to 48 hours.

A Port of Everglades spokeswoman, Ellen Kennedy, said later Sunday that the CDC had cleared the ship to enter port. She told The Associated Press by email that the ship would be docking at a cruise terminal in the port about 10 p.m. Sunday. After the ship docked, passengers stood on their balconies awaiting the lengthy process of disembarking, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported from scene.

Kennedy released no information on the virus test results.

Passengers are now off the #RegalPrincess after they were stuck at sea for hours while two crew members were being tested for the #coronavirus. The @CDCgov later confirming both were negative @wsvn pic.twitter.com/x4p7jULwT0 — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) March 9, 2020

The stalled ship came a day after the governor’s office confirmed that two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state, the first deaths on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak in the U.S.

Helen Aguirre Ferre, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, confirmed the deaths on Twitter, writing the individuals were in their 70s and had traveled overseas.

DeSantis met with Vice President Mike Pence, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and heads of the cruise line industry on Saturday to devise better ways for cruise lines to deal with the outbreak. Cruise line heads agreed to enhanced entry and exit screenings, to establish shipboard testing for the virus, along with new quarantine standards established by the CDC.

They also asked the industry to devise and fund a new plan on how to transport any cruise passengers who contract the disease. Some of the new protocol was expected to start taking effect early this week.

The cruise lines “need to take action to make sure they are keeping their passengers safe and do not end up putting undo burden on federal resources,” DeSantis said.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department issued an advisory against travel on cruise ships, particularly for travelers with underlying health conditions. The statement said the CDC noted an “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”

It is unclear how many people are on board the Regal Princess, but the cruise line’s website said it has a capacity of 3,560 guests.

The vessel’s next cruise scheduled to leave Port Everglades for a seven-day Caribbean trip Sunday was also cancelled. The cruise line said guests would receive a full refund and offered $300 reimbursement for one night’s hotel costs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.