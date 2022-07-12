HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A seafood restaurant in Hollywood made a snappy save after making a rare find.

Employees at the Red Lobster located at 2900 Oakwood Blvd. noticed a beautiful but unusual bright orange lobster in their shipment.

The odds of finding these lobsters are said to be one in 30 million because their unusual coloring makes them attractive to predators.

Instead of tossing the crustacean in the boiling pot, workers decided to rescue it.

They found the lobster a new home at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and even gave it a name: Cheddar.

