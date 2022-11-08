FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Windy conditions are being felt throughout South Florida beaches as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the state. Two groups of people are at the beach, tourists who want to know what these pre-storms feel like and locals who already know what is expected when the storm arrives.

Across these beaches, lifeguards have hoisted red flags to warn others about the conditions being felt.

Ken Garofalo, a Fort Lauderdale resident, walked his dogs along the beach Tuesday morning. He has been through a number of storms in South Florida and said what he sees so far from Nicole does not have him worried.

“I think it’s going to the north of us, so we’ll probably get the back-end of it, but it won’t be too bad for us here,” Garofalo said.

Phil and Julie, who are longtime Floridan’s, spent the morning watching from their car.

It’s a windy and choppy day on Fort Lauderdale beach, but they are not overly concerned by they’re seeing.

“I’m watching it pretty close, but not worried right now,” Julie said.

“You just get prepared for it, this storm, unless something changes, this is just take down the awnings and tie down loose stuff,” Phil said.

Conditions are expected to be worse on Wednesday.

During situations like this, lifeguards use these conditions to their advantage by training and swimming in these waves in case they need to save someone in a tricky spot.

