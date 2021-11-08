POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting three people who were impacted by a house fire in Pompano Beach.

Members of the Disaster Action Team from the Broward County Chapter responded to the scene of the blaze on 11th Street, Sunday morning.

They provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, including one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance. Volunteers will continue to provide additional support to those affected in order to meet their disaster-caused needs.

