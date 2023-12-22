NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family’s house in North Lauderdale went up in smoke.

The fire happened at the home, located Southwest 80th Terrace and Fourth place, Friday mornng.

According to officials, the fire broke out in the home’s kitchen.

The father, who was at the home, was able to put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross is now helping the family.

