FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released.

The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls.

Police released the voice behind several pranks that caused panic in school scares on Tuesday. The anonymous phone caller caused several schools to go on lockdown.

7News obtained one of the many 911 phone calls that were made, in which the caller, with a thick accent, lied and said a gunman was inside Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The caller went as far as giving a description of the shooter in the fake situation.

The calls affected schools throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Officers raced to the schools at full force and made sure all campuses were clear.

“We were in class learning, and that’s when they came on the announcement and said it was a code red, not a drill,” said Talia Landingham, a student.

“I was scared for my life, so I had to come pick my child up,” Shayna Anderson, a parent.

Similar calls were made in McArthur High School in Hollywood in September.

Which caused students and parents to panic, as well.

The caller from that incident seems to have a similar accent to the caller from Tuesday’s calls.

The FBI is aware of the situation and is looking into the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.