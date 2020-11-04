Record representation of Black men elected to work Broward’s criminal justice system

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A familiar face and some fresh faces will be enforcing law and order in Broward County, as Sheriff Gregory Tony won his first election for the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Gordon Weekes and Harold Pryor won the race for public defender and state attorney, respectively.

“There has been a lot of conversation throughout the year as to the need for criminal justice reform. Now the rubber is going to hit the road,” said public defender-elect Gordon Weekes.

Big changes have come to the top of the criminal justice system in Broward County, with a new state attorney and public defender elected to office.

“I was both ecstatic and humbled,” said state attorney-elect Harold Pryor.

“I am overwhelmingly excited about the opportunity,” said Gordon Weekes.

Both Gordon Weekes and Harold Pryor say they want to bring about the change they campaigned on.

“The criminal justice system isn’t bad; it’s just the people that are in it are sometimes bad, right? My goal is to change that,” Pryor said.

“We have to do better, and we will do better,” Weekes said.

The top cop in the county has been on the job for almost two years, and he’ll be there at least four more.

Sheriff Gregory Tony won his first election Tuesday night.

It’s a historical moment. For the first time ever in Broward County, a Black person will be in all three leadership roles.

The sheriff had this to say after the primary.

“I think I speak to this entire community about what the changes are in demands and how we are evolving as a society,” Tony said.

A community demanded change, then went out and voted for it.

“Black history is American history. I think my white brothers and sisters and my Hispanic brothers and sisters should be just as proud as me because it’s a positive reflection as where we are in society as Broward County,” Pryor said.

“Whatever is being put in place is being put in place for the betterment of the community and the people of Broward County,” Weekes said.

