FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Independence Day holiday approaches, travel is expected to reach record levels, with the Transportation Security Administration preparing for over 32 million air travelers from June 27 through July 8.

This prediction comes amidst severe weather concerns and an aircraft mechanics strike in Canada, complicating travel plans for many.

AAA forecasts that more than 70 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between June 29 and July 7, potentially setting a new record for holiday travel. While most travelers are expected to drive, the volume of air passengers indicates a busy period for airports nationwide.

“This summer’s travel season began Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.,” said Christine Assili, Deputy Federal Security Director at Philadelphia International Airport. “TSA is prepared for the highest traveler volumes that our agency has ever seen.”

Assili also added that Independence Day tends to be when holiday travel peaks.

Adding to the complexity of holiday travel plans is the current weather scenario. The U.S. faces heat advisories, flooding in New Mexico, and the Atlantic season’s first hurricane, Hurricane Beryl, which has intensified quickly.

According to Michael Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, the storm is currently a concern mainly for Americans traveling abroad, but it may shift towards Mexico or Texas later this week.

Local travel logistics are also impacted, with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport administrators reporting that parking garages are nearly at capacity as of Monday morning. They advise travelers to consider alternative transportation to the airport, arrive early, and check airline statuses before departure.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.