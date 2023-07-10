POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a hit-and-run crash when the driver of a 1986 Ford Mustang lost control and struck a pedestrian on a sidewalk, and crashed into a construction fence before they ended up in a ditch in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said that the crash was a result of illegal street racing that took place northbound in the 300 block of Northwest 31st Avenue, Sunday.

Juanita Ferrell, who is Warren Ferrell’s sister said Warren was dropping someone off in that location and was hit by the car. The driver who struck him took off.

“He could have died right there at the scene,” said Ferrell.

Social media videos showed the beginning of what turned out to be dangerous, tire marks in the grass and a car in a ditch.

“Cars went out of control and hit him,” said a relative.

“We have videos and everything that show what happened, how he hit my brother and flew him up in the air like a rag dog, and left him for dead,” said Ferrell.

Juanita Ferrell said around 7 p.m., a car hit her brother, who happened to be on the sidewalk.

“He was dropping somebody off over there, he just so happened to get out the car and be walking down the sidewalk on the phone, and he got hit,” she said.

Broward county sheriff’s Deputies confirmed they have copies of two videos from Sunday’s incident.

The victim’s family shared the videos that were recorded off social media with 7 News.

Warren’s family said Ferrell is at Broward Health North with pain in his left side and trauma to his head.

“Everyone is holding up OK, but we just want justice for my brother, somebody can come forward and say something,” said Ferrell.

BSO said they are looking for the driver of a 1986 Ford Mustang.

The driver has not been arrested, and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver contact BSO’s Pompano Beach District at 954-786-4201. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

