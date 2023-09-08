HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society hosted its “Making Strides Kickoff Event” in Hollywood on Tuesday, featuring a vibrant pink fashion show fundraiser that not only celebrates those affected by breast cancer but also serves as a powerful prelude to the upcoming “Making Strides” walkathon.

Under the banner of “Real Men Wear Pink,” this unique fashion show serves a dual purpose – to raise awareness about breast cancer and to contribute to the ongoing battle against the disease.

The event marks the commencement of the American Cancer Society’s annual “Making Strides” campaign, which culminates in a walkathon set for late October. The walkathon is not only an opportunity for participants to show their support for those impacted by breast cancer but also a significant fundraising effort to bolster research, awareness, and support programs.

The walk is set to take place in late October in an effort to raise funds in the battle against breast cancer. For more information on the walkathon, click here.

