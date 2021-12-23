CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agent and mother of one was shot and killed in her own car in Coral Springs, outside a home she was selling, police said.

According to Coral Springs Police, 40-year-old Sara Michelle Trost was parked in her car in the area of 5700 NW 48th Ct. when she was shot multiple times at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday,

Despite immediate medical treatment, Trost was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was from Parkland, and a colleague said she exuded joy about her work.

Coral Springs Police said an immediate investigation was conducted, and 51-year old Raymond Wesley Reese was taken into custody in West Palm Beach in connection to the shooting.

Police tell 7News that they are looking into the possibility that the shooting may be related to a dispute between a tenant and a landlord. Neighbors tell 7News that Trost had been there to show the home.

“The house is a rental, and it looked to me, yesterday, like it was empty,” said neighbor Donna Smith. “I did not know this, but apparently there was an eviction, and there’s a story behind all this, but we just don’t know right now. I’m devastated. It’s just so shocking and very upsetting, especially this time of year.”

“I don’t know if the person came up or was driving or what,” said another concerned neighbor. “We’ve never had something like this happen.”

Jacqueline Careccia said she normally feels safe in her neighborhood, but the shooting did bring some cause for concern.

“My brother lives here, he’s a police officer,” she said. “My dad’s a police officer, so I feel pretty protected living here but, I mean, it’s still scary.”

“It’s scary. You never think it’s going to happen right next to your house,” said another neighbor.

Neighbors said the victim is a married mother to a young child and did not deserve this fate. She was also dedicated to animal rescue.

Crime scene technicians focused themselves to the car that she had been shot in, removing her body hours later.

Someone close to the suspect, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said he and his family were never evicted from the house, calling it a mutually agreed upon decision to move out.

Reese has been charged with first-degree murder and will be transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

