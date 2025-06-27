DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two brothers are ready to get their business back on track after had their stolen food trailer returned.

The Dania Beach siblings, Sohail Shadimhr and Oroud Jahangiri, had a dream to sell homemade Persian kebabs.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Shadimhr described the moment he learned the trailer had been located

“I woke him up. I said, ‘Listen, I think the police have found it,'” he said, “and [Oroud] just lit up. And yeah, he’s ecstatic now that we that we got it back and we could proceed with our business.”

Friday afternoon, Shadimhr picked up the $28,000 food truck trailer, which had been found in Dania Beach after someone stole it from a storage facility in Hollywood.

“It’s like waking up out of a nightmare.” said Shadimhr.

The most upsetting part for Shadimhr was that someone would take something from his disabled brother.

“How do you steal from, from, you know, I mean, obviously they didn’t know.” said Shadimhr. “And these people, maybe, if they found out, maybe something would, you know, make them not do this again, because, come on, man.”

“Devastated. How do you even describe it? The most disappointed of my life,” said Jahangiri.

The brothers told 7News they are looking forward to starting their dream together and hope to maybe have a restaurant one day.

They’re thankful to everyone who helped them get their trailer back.

“For the news crews to get it out on time, and the detectives and everybody working together to get the properties back to us was a godsend,” said Shadimhr. “You guys will be the first to try our food.”

There is no word yet on an official date when they’re going to open up their food trailer.

