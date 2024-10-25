FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested on a murder-for-hire charge by U.S. Marshals in Broward County on Thursday.

The arrest comes just a week after he celebrated his birthday and received Chicago’s key to the city.

According to multiple reports, his arrest comes just hours after five men associated with the rapper were arrested for taking part in a murder-for-hire plot shooting Quando Rondo’s cousin in August of 2022.

Quando Rondo was a rival rapper.

If found guilty of murder-for-hire, the “All My Life” rapper could face the death penalty.

According to TMZ, the rapper is expected to appear in federal court in Miami.

