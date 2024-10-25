FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Grammy Award wining rapper “Lil Durk”, also know as Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested Thursday and is being held for a murder for hire charge by U.S. Marshals at the Broward County Main Jail.

The arrest comes just a week after he celebrated his birthday and received Chicago’s key to the city.

According to multiple reports, his arrest comes just hours after five men associated with the rapper were arrested for taking part in a murder for hire plot shooting Quando Rondo’s cousin in August of 2022.

Quando Rondo was a rival rapper.

If convicted on murder for hire charges, the “All My Life” rapper could face the death penalty.

