FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida native rapper Kodak Black was a no-show in court and it could cost him big.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, failed to appear in a Broward County courtroom on Monday.

When he surrenders or is arrested again, the judge has upped his bond to a quarter of a million dollars.

Black was charged with trafficking oxycodone last year.

A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month after he failed to show up for a mandatory drug test.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox