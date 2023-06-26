FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida native rapper Kodak Black was a no-show in court and it could cost him big.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, failed to appear in a Broward County courtroom on Monday.

When he surrenders or is arrested again, the judge has upped his bond to a quarter of a million dollars.

Black was charged with trafficking oxycodone last year.

A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month after he failed to show up for a mandatory drug test.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.