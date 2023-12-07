PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, finds himself behind bars once again following an arrest in Plantation Wednesday on charges of possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

Black is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

This is not the first encounter with the law for the rapper, who was most recently arrested in July 2022 in Fort Lauderdale.

During that incident, Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over for driving a purple SUV with window tints exceeding the legal limit.

Troopers detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Officials also said record checks revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired at the time.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper received for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons. At that time, Black had served approximately half of his sentence.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.