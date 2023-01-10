FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Platinum selling rapper Flo Rida appeared in a South Florida courtroom Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Florida native and his Hialeah-based company are suing energy drink maker Celsius Holdings over an alleged breach of contract from a
2014 endorsement deal.

The rap star claims he originally signed the deal to promote the brand globally and is owed more than $30,000 in damages.

