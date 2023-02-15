FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the trial for the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, another famous rapper will be called to court.

One of the defendants is seeking to implicate rap legend Drake, claiming there was a quote, “beef” between the victim and the superstar.

Drake’s attorney fought back, and said that his client had nothing to do with XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright and Robert Allen are accused of a botched robbery that turned into homicide when they allegedly shot and killed XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, in June of 2018.

Drake is expected to participate in a deposition via zoom on Friday, Feb. 24.

