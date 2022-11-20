FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale.

Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday.

The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Publix Super Markets, featured a host of activities for the attendees.

Children were able to get on giant slides, paint their faces and even hang out with some adorable puppies from Pet Rescue Row.

“At Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, we believe that play is really important to kids, so at the hospital we incorporate play into healing,” said Caitlin Stella, the hospital’s CEO, “but here we incorporate play into their growth and development as the children in our community.”

This year’s Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is scheduled to set sail on Saturday, Dec. 10. There are still tickets available for the best viewing area. For more information, click here.

