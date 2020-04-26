Rain no obstacle for caravan in Fort Lauderdale calling for state’s reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather did not prevent concerned South Floridians from driving to Fort Lauderdale to make their voices heard about what they said is an urgent need to reopen the state.

7News cameras cameras captured dozens of cars, some with signs taped to windows, caravanning down Las Olas Boulevard and up A1A, Sunday.

“Facts over fear!” a protester yelled.

“Open up America. Let’s get back to work. We’re healthy,” said a demonstrator.

Protesters called on state and local leaders to start lifting restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.

“Now the devastation being caused by the shutdown is becoming far worse than a virus ever could be,” said demonstrator Chris Nelson.

Just after 5 p.m., cameras showed a handful of demonstrators out of their vehicles at the intersection of Las Olas and A1A, as they held up signs and U.S. flags.

The caravan takes place on day after similar events in West Miami-Dade and downtown Miami.

Participants of Sunday’s rally on wheels said they hope their message travels even further than Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s time for Governor [Ron] DeSantis to reopen the state of Florida,” said Nelson.

But despite these calls for swift action, DeSantis said earlier on Sunday that he’s in no rush.

“I’m less concerned about a specific date than I am with getting it right,” he said during a news conference held in Orlando.

DeSantis said he’s working with his task force to get the economy going again, but he wants to do it safely.

“We’re going to do everything in a very smart, methodical, safe way,” he said.

Residents who are out of work during this time, however, said it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

“There’s people right now that need to feed their families, and they need to feed them now,” said Nelson.

State officials have not provided an exact date as to when they will begin reopening Florida.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

