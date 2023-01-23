FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s good news for commuters in South Florida.

A railroad bridge that got stuck over in New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale last week, is now fully fixed and functioning normally, Monday.

The bridge was stuck for a second time Friday, but it was stuck in the down position, which impacted the flow of marine traffic.

According to police, repairs were made, and both rail and marine traffic are no longer affected.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.