FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bridge in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down.

The railroad bridge over the New River was still stuck in the down position on Friday.

Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge.

The bridge was stuck in the up position for hours Thursday, which disrupted service on Brightline trains.

According to engineers, they are working to repair the bridge, which may not be completed for several days.

