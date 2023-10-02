DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - People laced up their sneakers and headed to Deerfield Beach this weekend to run for a noble cause at an annual race.

Dunn’s Run returned Sunday morning for its 27th year. The event was founded by the late Jim Dunn of J.R. Dunn Jewelers and the late Rick Case.

Dunn’s widow, J.R. Dunn Jewelers’ co-owner and president Ann Marie Dunn, remembers his love for the event.

“We hope that this is the biggest one ever. My husband had his heart right into this charity,” she said. “This was his favorite one, and he’s looking at us from upstairs wishing us all good luck.”

Racers participated in four different events as they traveled along A1A in Deerfield Beach.

The event has raised millions of dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

