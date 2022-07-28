DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies warning has been extended for parts of Davie. That warning is now in effect for the next four months.

It includes the area between Southwest 36th Court to the north, Florida’s Turnpike to the east, Orange Drive to the south and Davie Road to the west.

The Department of Health said a feral cat tested positive for the disease.

Officials are asking pet owners to make sure their animal’s vaccinations are up to date.

