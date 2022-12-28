FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale.

On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert.

The areas of concern include the following:

Sunrise Boulevard to the north

The Middle River to the west

The Middle River to the east

Middle River Drive to the south

Officials are warning people to keep their pets on a leash and not to approach wild animals.

