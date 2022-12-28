FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale.
On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive.
The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert.
The areas of concern include the following:
- Sunrise Boulevard to the north
- The Middle River to the west
- The Middle River to the east
- Middle River Drive to the south
Officials are warning people to keep their pets on a leash and not to approach wild animals.
