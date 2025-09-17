DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has issued a 60-day rabies alert after a raccoon killed near Interstate 595 in Davie tested positive for the virus.

Health officials said residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and urged people to avoid contact with raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated, but post-exposure treatment is highly effective, officials said.

The alert extends to the area bordered by I-595 to the north, Southwest 26th Street to the south, Southwest 112th Avenue to the east and Southwest 148th Avenue to the west.

Authorities advise pet owners to keep animals vaccinated, supervise pets outdoors, and avoid leaving food sources outside that could attract wildlife.

Residents should report animal bites, scratches or encounters with potentially rabid animals to DOH-Broward at 954-467-4700.

The department also urged residents not to adopt wild animals or bring them into homes and to contact animal control to remove stray animals.

